IIT Bombay student found dead after alleged use of ChatGPT in exams

A 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay took his life after being allegedly caught using ChatGPT during an examination, the police said on Saturday, 19 September.

Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a native of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in Hostel Number 4 on the Powai campus, Mumbai, on Friday evening. The second-year BTech student was enrolled in the Energy Science and Engineering department.

According to an IIT Bombay statement, Wakode reportedly uploaded the exam question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers during the test. The institute confirmed, “The student was found using a mobile phone in the exam hall earlier that day.”

Despite this, no disciplinary action was initiated. “The instructor and Head of the Department spoke with the student and counselled him, assuring that the incident would not adversely affect his academic future,” the statement added. But Wakode was found dead later that same evening.

Police said the death came to light after hostel mates failed to get a response from Wakode’s room and alerted authorities. No suicide note was found. The Powai police have registered an accidental death report and sent the body for a post-mortem.

This is the third suicide reported at IIT Bombay’s Powai campus in seven months. Earlier cases include a student in February and another second-year BTech student in July 2026.

The incident has sparked protests on campus, with students demanding a detailed inquiry. One student activist said, “We need transparency and better mental health support—students are under immense pressure.”

IIT Bombay stated, “We are extending support to the student’s friends, classmates, faculty members, and all affected by this tragic incident. We are committed to a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.”

This incident once again highlights the urgent need for greater mental health resources and a balanced approach to academic discipline in India’s premier institutions.