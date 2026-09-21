Mumbai Crime Branch takes over probe into IIT Bombay student’s death

The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode’s death and is examining his mobile phone for possible digital evidence

Wakode’s parents have alleged caste-based and mental harassment by faculty members, with Professor Suryanarayan Dula among those named in the FIR

IIT Bombay has apologised for its earlier statement about the case, while the institute’s Faculty Forum has defended Dula’s handling of the examination incident

The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the death by suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode and will examine his mobile phone for a possible note or other digital evidence.

No suicide note was recovered from Wakode’s room in Hostel No. 4 on the institute’s Powai campus. Investigators have seized his phone for technical analysis and are examining the scene to reconstruct the circumstances surrounding his death on 18 September.

An assistant commissioner of police-rank officer is heading the investigation. The authorities are also expected to summon those named in the first information report, including Professor Suryanarayan Dula, for questioning.

Wakode’s parents have alleged that he was subjected to caste-based discrimination and mental harassment by faculty members in the months before his death.

Police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with abetment of suicide, as well as relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The allegations in the FIR remain under investigation.