Student suicide: IIT-Bombay removes dean, apologises for statement
Doolla remains a faculty member as students demand his suspension; institute retracts claim that Sahil Wakode was caught cheating
IT-Bombay has removed Suryanarayana Doolla as dean of administrative affairs after protests over the death of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode.
The institute apologised for an earlier communication that said Wakode had been caught cheating, saying it was inappropriate to characterise events before the investigation was completed.
Students and Wakode's family have alleged caste discrimination and institutional harassment.
IIT-Bombay on Monday, 21 September removed Suryanarayana Doolla as dean of administrative affairs amid protests by students and political activists over the suicide of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode. A case has been registered against Doolla under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and for alleged abetment of suicide.
The institute also apologised for an earlier communication that characterised events preceding Wakode's death before a detailed inquiry had been completed.
Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in the department of energy science and engineering from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on 18 September, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.
Mumbai Police booked Doolla under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to abetment of suicide, following a complaint lodged by Wakode's family.
In an email to students, IIT-Bombay director Shireesh Kedare confirmed Doolla's removal from the post of dean. Doolla, who is a professor, will continue as a member of the faculty.
'In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding Sahil’s demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process,' the institute said in its statement on Monday.
The statement effectively retracted the institute's earlier assertion that Wakode had been caught cheating but faced no disciplinary action. The decision, however, failed to satisfy student groups, which demanded Doolla's suspension from the faculty rather than merely his removal from an administrative position.
On Monday evening, faculty members marched on the campus in support of Doolla. The faculty forum said he had followed 'senate-approved exam procedure' when he reported Wakode for alleged phone use on 18 September.
Wakode's family has alleged systematic institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination. "He was our only son. We reached this stage after immense struggle and now they have finished him. The staff harassed him using casteism. I want justice," his father, Ravindra Wakode, said, demanding a comprehensive probe into the administration's role.
Defending Doolla, the faculty forum highlighted his role in launching several student welfare initiatives during his tenure as dean of student affairs. "We are distressed by the vilification of our colleague's reputation through false and misleading media reports," the forum said.
Wakode's father also alleged that his son had been mocked, tortured and discriminated against on caste lines, and sought an inquiry into the role of the IIT-Bombay administration in his death. The student's maternal grandmother Shyamlata Tayade said "mental torture" may have contributed to his decision to take the extreme step and sought an inquiry into the institute's administration and hostel environment.
Calling for equal treatment of all students, she said the administration and hostel environment should be investigated if students such as Wakode were being driven to end their lives. “At home, Sahil had a lot of support from relatives and others as he was fulfilling everyone's dream of studying at IIT. All relatives would always wish him well," she said.
Student protesters at IIT-Bombay claimed Wakode had faced severe academic pressure and threats of suspension. Kedare had told protesters late on Sunday night that he would resign on Monday, while noting that he would have to follow due process. The institute subsequently said he had not resigned.
Police detained Youth Congress workers protesting outside the IIT-Bombay gate over Wakode's death. Security was strengthened around the campus following protests by students and Youth Congress workers.
Several local residents and alumni also attempted to enter the campus, but entry was restricted as a precautionary measure. Only current students and authorised staff were allowed to enter, an official said.
Members of political and social organisations gathered outside the main gate to protest against the administration. "A few protesters from outside organisations gathered at the main gate. They were promptly removed from the spot and taken into preventive custody," a police official said.
A student who said he lived in the room next to Wakode's said they used to spend time together. "Students face immense academic pressure here, which the management needs to address. However, I personally never witnessed casteism on campus,” he said. “On the day of the incident, a professor took Sahil out of the classroom after he was allegedly caught cheating. Something serious must have triggered him to take such an extreme step."
Student groups and alumni have alleged wider systemic problems within the institute's administration. Pranav Jeevan, an alumnus, criticised the institute's handling of student affairs and mental health. "The administration frequently punishes students with arbitrary threats of hostel eviction, suspension, and heavy financial penalties, even fining students up to Rs 1.5 lakh for organising a play,” he said.
“Despite past tragedies, the campus lacks effective caste sensitisation, adequate mental health support, and an empowered SC/ST Cell to address discrimination," he alleged.
Jeevan also claimed that official statements issued before a detailed investigation were intended to protect faculty members, and alleged that non-compliance with faculty reservation norms remained an unaddressed issue.
Security has been stepped up around the institute amid the protests. Around 50 police personnel, including inspectors, sub-inspectors and women officers, have been deployed around the campus, while several police vans have been stationed at the main gates, an official said.
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the circumstances surrounding Wakode's death. A police official said the investigation was expected to establish the circumstances that led to the student's death.
The NCP (SP) on Monday alleged that a "bigger problem" existed at the institute and needed to be addressed, saying nobody was pushed to the brink of suicide simply for being caught copying in an examination. A party spokesperson claimed that student suicides outnumbered farmer suicides in the country and described the situation as a "national public health emergency".