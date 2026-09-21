Student suicide: IIT-Bombay removes dean, apologises for statement

IT-Bombay has removed Suryanarayana Doolla as dean of administrative affairs after protests over the death of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode.

The institute apologised for an earlier communication that said Wakode had been caught cheating, saying it was inappropriate to characterise events before the investigation was completed.

Students and Wakode's family have alleged caste discrimination and institutional harassment.

IIT-Bombay on Monday, 21 September removed Suryanarayana Doolla as dean of administrative affairs amid protests by students and political activists over the suicide of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode. A case has been registered against Doolla under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and for alleged abetment of suicide.

The institute also apologised for an earlier communication that characterised events preceding Wakode's death before a detailed inquiry had been completed.

Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in the department of energy science and engineering from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, was found hanging in his hostel room on the Powai campus on 18 September, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Mumbai Police booked Doolla under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to abetment of suicide, following a complaint lodged by Wakode's family.

In an email to students, IIT-Bombay director Shireesh Kedare confirmed Doolla's removal from the post of dean. Doolla, who is a professor, will continue as a member of the faculty.