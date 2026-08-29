IIT Delhi protest: Director warns action over ‘threatening slogans’

IIT Delhi director Rangan Banerjee has warned of disciplinary action against students accused of disrupting the peaceful functioning of the campus, as protests over the alleged suicide of a 31-year-old MSc student entered their sixth consecutive day.

The warning followed a significant escalation in the demonstrations on Thursday night, when a group of protesters gathered outside faculty residences between 10.30 pm and 12.30 am. According to Banerjee, some protesters used “unsavoury, humiliating and threatening language in their slogans.”

In an email to students on Friday, the director said such conduct compromises the safety, privacy and peace of faculty members and their families, including young children and elderly dependents.

Banerjee made it clear that the institute would take disciplinary action against individuals found disrupting campus life. The proposed action could cover disruptions in residential areas, classrooms, academic activities and other institute operations.