IIT K introduces touch-sensitive Braille learning device for visually impaired

In a major breakthrough, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has unveiled a pioneering assistive technology aimed at revolutionising braille literacy for visually impaired and blind individuals.

Developed by Prof. Siddhartha Panda and Vishwaraj Srivastava at the National Centre of Flexible Electronics (NCFlexE), IITK, the 'Single Refreshable Braille Cell Based Braille Learning Device with a Touch Sensitive Array' is set to make a significant impact in the field of accessible education.

According to an official release, this innovative device serves as a powerful tool for beginners embarking on their journey to learn braille.

Braille literacy rates have remained alarmingly low, with just about 1 per cent of the population in India and 5-10 pr cent in developed countries having access to this essential skill.