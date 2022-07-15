IIT Madras remains best educational institute in country

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras bagged the top spot among educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is the best university, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework.

The 2022 rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmednra Pradhan on Friday.

In the overall category, IIT Madras is followed by IISc Bengaluru at second spot while IIT Bombay has been ranked third.