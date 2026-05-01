Illegal cruise, ignored warnings: Bargi deaths point to systemic failure

The drowning of a tourist cruise in the vast waters of the Narmada at Bargi dam near Jabalpur on 30 April, which has so far claimed nine lives, lays bare the extent of administrative arbitrariness in Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred near Khamaria island at around 5.30 pm, when a nearly 20-year-old cruise operated by the state tourism department sank. Around 35 tourists and two crew members were on board.

Emerging details suggest that mechanised boats were being run in the Bargi dam in violation of environmental laws and explicit orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Acting on a petition by environmentalist Subhash C. Pandey, the NGT in 2023 had clearly directed that diesel-powered motorboats and cruises cannot be operated in drinking water sources such as Bhopal’s Upper Lake and dams linked to the Narmada.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation had challenged this order in the Supreme Court, but in March 2024, the court upheld the NGT ruling, calling it appropriate for environmental protection. Despite this, motorised cruises continued to operate in the Bargi dam, allegedly with the consent of both the tourism corporation and the district administration.

Diesel-powered boats release sulphur and other chemicals into the water, harming aquatic life, disrupting biodiversity, and reducing the natural purification capacity of water bodies. Aquatic organisms play a crucial role in maintaining water quality; their decline leads to deterioration in water purity. Sulphur contamination, in particular, is toxic to such organisms.

On the day of the incident, a sudden storm whipped up high waves, and the cruise began to submerge. Local residents said the weather deteriorated rapidly, and the situation spiralled out of control within minutes.