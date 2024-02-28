Illegal sand mining case: SC orders TN collectors to respond to ED summons

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 27 February, ordered district collectors in Tamil Nadu to appear and respond to the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the illegal sand mining case.

A bench, headed by Justice Bela M. Trivedi held that, in its prima facie view, a person is obliged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to respect and respond to the summons issued by the ED.

Hearing a special leave petition filed by the anti-money laundering agency, the bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, stayed the interim orders passed by the Madras High Court which had paused the operation of the summons issued to the district collectors.