Madras High Court stays ED summons to district collectors in sand mining case

The Madras High Court has stayed the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to the district collectors in the state in the sand mining cases. The court has, however, allowed the investigation to continue.

The division bench of Justice SS Sundar and Justice Sunder Mohan passed the interim orders in a batch of pleas challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to District Collectors in Tamil Nadu in an alleged sand mining money laundering case. The court granted three weeks' time to the directorate to respond to the case.

Appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, senior advocate Dushyant Dave had argued on Monday, 27 November that the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act was a code in itself, and the Central authority did not have any investigative powers. Dave also pointed out that ED did not have unbridled power and the power to issue summons was limited to scheduled offences under the PMLA.