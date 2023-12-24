I'm done with wrestling, says ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said he is "done" with the sport and the newly-elected body will now take care of it as he has many more responsibilities to look into, including next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Brij Bhushan's comments came soon after the Union sports ministry suspended the WFI until further orders after the new body made a "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

The ministry also said the new body was working under "complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers", which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

The WFI elections were held on 21 December with Brij Bhushan's loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by large margins.