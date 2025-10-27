IMD issues orange alert for three Maharashtra districts
IMD issues red alert in Andhra Pradesh as a Bay of Bengal depression intensifies into cyclone Montha
As the skies darken over India’s western and eastern coasts, the weather map this week reads like a tale of tempests. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded multiple alerts — from orange warnings in northern Maharashtra to red alert across coastal Andhra Pradesh — as a deep depression swirling over the Bay of Bengal strengthens into what’s likely to become cyclone Montha.
Orange alerts in Maharashtra
In the heart of western India, the IMD on Sunday issued an orange alert for three districts of Maharashtra — Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nashik — predicting spells of moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching up to 40–50 kmph through Tuesday.
From Sunday night through Monday morning, Dhule is expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rain, and strong winds, with conditions easing slightly by Tuesday. The weather office has cautioned residents in Nandurbar to brace for similar weather from Monday morning to Tuesday evening, while Nashik could face heavy rainfall and gusty winds at isolated spots starting Monday.
Cyclone Montha brews over Bay of Bengal
Far away, over the restless waters of the Bay of Bengal, a deep depression has begun to spin itself into a full-fledged cyclonic storm. The IMD, in its late-night bulletin, said the system — centered around latitude 11.0°N and longitude 87.7°E — was moving west-northwestwards at 8 kmph, positioned roughly 550 km west of Port Blair and 850 km east-southeast of Chennai.
By Monday morning, 27 October, it is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay, gathering strength as it tracks northwestwards. By Tuesday, the IMD forecasts, it will evolve into a severe cyclonic storm, likely to unleash heavy rains along India’s eastern coast.
Andhra Pradesh on high alert
In Andhra Pradesh, where the storm could make its first landfall impact, preparations are already underway. State civil supplies minister N. Manohar announced that the government has activated a comprehensive pre-cyclone action plan — covering stockpiling of essential Public Distribution System (PDS) commodities, fuel supply monitoring, paddy procurement logistics, and arrangements for food and relief materials in cyclone shelters.
“The Andhra Pradesh government has ensured readiness before landfall,” Manohar said in an official statement, adding that relief operations will swing into action as soon as cyclone Montha approaches.
The IMD has already issued a red alert for several coastal districts — Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore — forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas as the storm draws near.
Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Bengal brace for rain
Neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and West Bengal have also been placed on alert, with forecasts of widespread rainfall and thunderstorms over the coming days.
In West Bengal, light to moderate rain is expected to begin over south Bengal districts — including Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and Hooghly — from 27 October. The rainfall will intensify between 28 and 31 October, with heavy rain predicted in North and South 24-Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad.
A tale of two skies
As cyclone Montha churns over the Bay and Maharashtra’s skies crackle with thunder, India’s weather this week stands at the mercy of nature’s contrasting moods — torrential in the east, tempestuous in the west.
From the dusty plains of Dhule to the fishing hamlets of Konaseema, the nation waits under a restless sky — eyes on the horizon, tuned to the rhythm of wind and rain that herald yet another season of storms.
With IANS inputs
