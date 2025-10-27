IMD issues orange alert for three Maharashtra districts

As the skies darken over India’s western and eastern coasts, the weather map this week reads like a tale of tempests. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded multiple alerts — from orange warnings in northern Maharashtra to red alert across coastal Andhra Pradesh — as a deep depression swirling over the Bay of Bengal strengthens into what’s likely to become cyclone Montha.

Orange alerts in Maharashtra

In the heart of western India, the IMD on Sunday issued an orange alert for three districts of Maharashtra — Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nashik — predicting spells of moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching up to 40–50 kmph through Tuesday.

From Sunday night through Monday morning, Dhule is expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rain, and strong winds, with conditions easing slightly by Tuesday. The weather office has cautioned residents in Nandurbar to brace for similar weather from Monday morning to Tuesday evening, while Nashik could face heavy rainfall and gusty winds at isolated spots starting Monday.

Cyclone Montha brews over Bay of Bengal

Far away, over the restless waters of the Bay of Bengal, a deep depression has begun to spin itself into a full-fledged cyclonic storm. The IMD, in its late-night bulletin, said the system — centered around latitude 11.0°N and longitude 87.7°E — was moving west-northwestwards at 8 kmph, positioned roughly 550 km west of Port Blair and 850 km east-southeast of Chennai.

By Monday morning, 27 October, it is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay, gathering strength as it tracks northwestwards. By Tuesday, the IMD forecasts, it will evolve into a severe cyclonic storm, likely to unleash heavy rains along India’s eastern coast.