IMD issues 'yellow alert' for dense fog in the national capital

There is a possibility of dense fog on Friday morning, and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 18ºC and 7ºC respectively, the IMD (India Meteorological Department) said in New Delhi.

The weather department has issued a "yellow alert" for dense fog in the national capital and adjoining areas for the next two days.

Delhiites woke up to another foggy morning on Thursday as the minimum temperature settled at 6.6ºC, a notch below the season's average.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, an IMD bulletin said.

Eighteen trains bound for New Delhi were running late due to reduced visibility, according to officials concerned.

The IGI Airport witnessed dense fog with visibility ranging between 50 and 100 metres from 12.30 am to 6.30 am. It has now improved and currently, the visibility is 300 metres, the IMD said in a tweet.