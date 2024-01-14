Delhi Air Alert: Centre bans non-essential construction, polluting 4-wheelers

The central government today, 14 January, again ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the Delhi NCR in view of worsening air quality.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, a statutory body responsible for forming air pollution reduction strategies for the region and ensuring their implementation, noted a significant rise in Delhi's AQI (averages of 458 and 457 at 10 am and 11 am) due to unfavourable climatic conditions and local pollution sources.

Anticipating a prolonged period of severe air quality, the committee decided to implement GRAP Stage-III curbs (corresponding to a 'severe' AQI range) immediately, to prevent further deterioration.