How megacities worldwide are tackling air pollution—from Beijing to Delhi

Air pollution is a major issue around the world: It contributes to around 7 million deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). People living in the world's largest cities, from Delhi to Istanbul or Los Angeles, are among the most affected.

But a DW analysis reveals some surprisingly encouraging news: In many megacities, the air is slowly getting better.

This analysis focused on one measure of air pollution: PM 2.5, fine particulate matter made of various kinds of solid particles and liquid droplets that are 2.5 micrometer or less in size, much smaller than a human hair. This is often used as an indicator for pollution levels in general.

"The smaller these particles are, the deeper they can enter the body", Sophie Gumy of the WHO's Department of Climate Change, Environment and Health told DW. PM 2.5 is so small it can enter the lungs and blood stream, where it can cause respiratory issues, heart disease and lung cancer.