Delhi school closures: Parents say virtual learning ineffective, seek permanent solution to pollution

With Delhi schools being shut due to pollution yet again, several parents have said that virtual learning is not as effective as physical classes and urged the government to find a permanent solution.

While some parents rued the lack of availability of necessary equipment required for online classes, others suggested that the students must be informed in advance about the measures in store once the air quality index (AQI) starts to dip to avoid the abrupt shift to virtual learning.

"We have been neglected. The issue of pollution has persisted in Delhi for many years now and nothing has been done to resolve it. Online classes are not a solution because there are many students who lack the equipment necessary for online mode of learning," Ajit Mishra, the father of a class 2 student, told PTI.