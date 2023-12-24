COP28: Will the "transition away" from fossil fuels really happen by 2050?

Global leaders at the climate summit have pledged to ultimately move away from fossil fuels cutting a wide swath through everyday life in a monumental attempt to keep the world from warming more than 1.5 degrees centigrade, considered the tipping point to a cataclysm.

That will mean a dramatic change from the world now to when it is implemented: No more petrol for cars, gas for cooking and coal for electricity generation.

World Resources Institute President Ani Dasgupta hailed the commitment as a “historic outcome [that] marks the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era”.

“Despite immense pressure from oil and gas interests, high ambition countries courageously stood their ground and sealed the fate of fossil fuels” he said in a statement.

“High ambition countries” are those that pitch for more stringent action to restrict greenhouse gas emissions.

But there is a catch in the commitment made at the meeting known as COP28 (or 28th Conference of Parties to Climate Change Convention) in the United Arab Emirates this month, as consequential as it may sound: The keyword in the pledge is “transitioning away” not phasing out that some like the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wanted.

And there is no firm timeline, either: It calls for the transition to take place in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.

Net zero is the stage where any greenhouse gas output is neutralised that none is added to the atmosphere.