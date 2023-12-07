What are India's climate goals at COP28?

As the COP28 climate conference in Dubai heads towards the first ever Global Stocktake (GST), India is using the occasion to build on its ambition to represent the interests of developing countries around the world.

The GST is about assessing where the world stands eight years after the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015 when it comes to greenhouse gas emission reductions and how to fix the gaps in climate action.

The Paris accord aims to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

A report from India's government outlining its approach to the GST calls for developed countries to bear more of the load in helping poorer nations meet and finance agreed-upon climate goals.

The report submitted ahead of COP28 to the UN's climate change body, the UNFCC, emphasised that "vulnerable communities who have historically contributed the least to current climate change are disproportionately affected."

"Equal sharing of the mitigation burden between developed and developing countries is unfair and inequitable when the respective responsibilities for atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations are accounted for," the report said.

In developing future climate action, India stressed that the GST should "mobilise necessary support from the developed countries to the developing countries" in order to "lift the level of climate action ambition."

"Developed countries should fulfil what is already committed and must ensure no undue burden continues to overflow on to developing countries," the report added.