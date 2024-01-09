Delhi tries bio-enzymes to solve air pollution: Will it go from smog to bog?

The Delhi government is exploring the use of bio-enzymes to address air pollution, with a pilot project conducted in Rohini and Wazirpur showing a reduction in particulate matter pollution by 30–55 per cent.

"While the application of bio-enzymes for wastewater treatment and reducing contamination at landfill sites is known, this is possibly the first instance of using this method to combat air pollution in India," said Podilapu Mounica Kavya, senior executive (operations), R.R. Geocycle Pvt Ltd, the firm that conducted the pilot in December 2023.

During the pilot, a solution created by dissolving the bio-enzymes in water in a 1:5,000 ratio was sprayed across Rohini and Wazirpur using the anti-smog guns of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) in three eight-hour cycles from 16 to 24 December, a report submitted by the firm to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said.

The results revealed a 55 per cent drop in PM2.5 levels and a 32 per cent decrease in PM10 levels on average, it said.

However, within three hours of discontinuing spraying of the bio-enzymes, PM2.5 levels again rose by 62 per cent and PM10 levels by 51 per cent on average.