Delhi govt to bear all expenses of artificial rain to tackle air pollution: Officials

The Delhi government has decided to bear the full expense of artificial rain as a measure to combat the severe air pollution in the city, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued an order directing the Chief Secretary to represent the government's standpoint in front of the Supreme Court on Friday.

In the event that the Central Government lends its support to this decision, the Delhi government aims to implement the first artificial rain in the city by November 20.

A senior government official said that the Delhi government has committed to covering the costs of artificial rain, with the potential for implementation by November 20, pending support from the Central Government.