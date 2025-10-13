IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms in 11 TN districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, 13 October, issued a warning of heavy rainfall across 11 districts of Tamil Nadu, urging residents to stay cautious as intense showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, are expected in several regions of the state.

According to the latest bulletin, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at many places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The IMD has highlighted that isolated areas, particularly hilly and interior regions, may witness thunderstorms with lightning.

Among the districts placed under a heavy rain watch are Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, and Dharmapuri. The IMD specifically noted that hilly belts in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Nilgiris are expected to experience intense rainfall during the day, raising concerns of landslides and flash floods.