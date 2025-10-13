IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms in 11 TN districts today
IMD has highlighted that isolated areas, particularly hilly and interior regions, may witness thunderstorms with lightning
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, 13 October, issued a warning of heavy rainfall across 11 districts of Tamil Nadu, urging residents to stay cautious as intense showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, are expected in several regions of the state.
According to the latest bulletin, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at many places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The IMD has highlighted that isolated areas, particularly hilly and interior regions, may witness thunderstorms with lightning.
Among the districts placed under a heavy rain watch are Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, and Dharmapuri. The IMD specifically noted that hilly belts in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Nilgiris are expected to experience intense rainfall during the day, raising concerns of landslides and flash floods.
In Chennai, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate rainfall possible in the evening or night, along with occasional thunder and lightning. The city’s temperatures are forecasted to range between a maximum of 32–33°C and a minimum of 26°C.
The IMD advised residents in vulnerable areas to avoid venturing into waterlogged zones and exercise caution during outdoor activities. Farmers have been urged to protect harvested crops and livestock, as intermittent rainfall is expected to continue over the coming days.
The current weather conditions are attributed to moisture-laden winds combined with a trough of low pressure extending across the southern peninsula, which is enhancing rainfall intensity over western and southern districts of Tamil Nadu.
Authorities have also been instructed to monitor water levels in rivers and reservoirs, particularly in regions like Nilgiris and Coimbatore, where continuous heavy rain could trigger floods or landslides.
Residents are urged to stay updated with weather advisories and follow instructions from local authorities to ensure safety during the heavy rainfall period.
With IANS inputs
