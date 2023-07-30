IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in eastern and northeastern India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in eastern and northeastern region of the country in the coming days.

It also said that there will be an increase in rainfall in northwest India between August 2-3.

Between July 30 and August 3, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi are likely to witness light to moderate, and heavy rainfall too.

"Moderate rainfall along with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to take place in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next five days," the IMD said.

In east India, light as well as heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during July 30 to August 3.