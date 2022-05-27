IMD predicts thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in Chennai

The IMD said that westerlies were converging with moisture-laden sea breeze causing convection and a lower level circulation was enhancing the convective activity bringing in rainfalls.



P. Senthamarai Kannan, director, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre told IANS that there was a circulation at 1.5 km altitude and maybe it will remain there for another two to three days.



On Thursday, Chennai and suburbs experienced high temperatures due to the rain clouds not moving due to lack of strong winds. This has led to the city experiencing high temperatures and a cloudy atmosphere.