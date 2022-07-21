Impact of brain tumour on quality of life

Behavioural changes that brain tumours cause



Brain tumours and their treatments, in general, can alter a person's behaviour and ability to think. Patients' communication, concentration, and memory skills may suffer, and their personalities may shift. Brain tumours frequently cause personality changes and mood swings. Although the severity of these mood changes varies from person to person, it is relatively common for someone with a brain tumour to experience increased aggression and agitation.



A brain tumour may also cause weakness, dizzy spells, poor balance or lack of coordination, personality or behaviour changes, confusion, speech problems, and fits (seizures). However, it is critical to note that the impact of a brain tumour on quality of life is determined by whether the tumour is benign or malignant in nature.



Benign tumour



In the case of benign tumours, there is little variation in the patient's quality of life. There may be neurological deficits that can be corrected with regular physiotherapy and rehabilitation. We can keep a close eye on tumour recurrence using serial imaging. In the event of a relapse, the patient may be subjected to radiation or surgery. To answer an underlying question, a benign tumour does not impair quality of life after the ailment has been contracted. Most tumours do not leave residual deficits, making it simple to return to normalcy with timely rehabilitation and psychotherapy.