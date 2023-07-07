Imran Khan approaches SC against Islamabad HC order on Toshakhana corruption case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has petitioned in Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court's directive to the trial court that had asked for a re-examination of the maintainability of the Toshakhana corruption case within a week.

Khan, 70, was indicted in the Toshakhana corruption case on May 10 by Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who rejected objections about the admissibility of the case.

Khan had challenged the admissibility of the case before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which set aside the verdict of the trial court. The IHC bench had stated that the trial court had dismissed the petition of Khan on weak grounds.

The bench asked the lower court to consider the petition of Khan as pending.