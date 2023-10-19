In a first, Maharashtra govt transfers motor vehicle inspectors using online system

In first such move, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday, 18 October, adopted an online system to transfer Transport Department officials, including motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) and assistant motor vehicle inspectors (AMVIs), in a bid to curb malpractices during such exercises, officials said.

As many as 480 motor vehicle inspectors and assistant motor vehicle inspectors of the department were transferred using the online system, they said.

At Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who holds the transport portfolio, prepared a computerized lists of 166 MVIs and 314 AMVIs who were due for transfers and just pressed a key on the online system to complete the process and give them new postings.

For the first time in the transport department's history, the Maharashtra government has adopted an online system for transfers of MVIs and AMVIs to bring transparency in the process and curb corruption, the officials said.