In a first, University of Edinburgh launches Hindi course

The five-week course focuses on different climate zones across India and how the changes in zones could impact the country's health, agriculture and the economy.



"I am delighted to see this course being launched in Hindi -- congratulations to all involved. We are grateful to the Consulate General of India in Edinburgh for their kind support. This is a fantastic example of the collaboration between the Government of India and the University of Edinburgh in this all important area of climate change," said Professor Pankaj, International Dean for South Asia at the University of Edinburgh.



The course is also available in English and Arabic, and its new versions are planned for Senegal, Malawi, Ecuador and Mexico in the near future.