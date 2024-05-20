In farewell speech, Calcutta HC judge says he's RSS member, 'ready to go back'

Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, who retired as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on Monday, said he was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking at his farewell at the high court in the presence of other judges and members of the bar, justice Dash said he was "ready to go back to the organisation" if they called him for any assistance or for any work that he was capable of doing.

"To the distaste of some persons, I must admit here that I was and I am a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh," he said. Demitting office after over 14 years as a high court judge, Dash came to Calcutta HC from Orissa HC on transfer.

"I owe a lot to the organisation... I have been part of it from my childhood and throughout my youth," he said. "I have learned to be courageous, upright and have an equal view for others and above all, a sense of patriotism and commitment to work," he said.

Justice Dash said he had distanced himself from the organisation for about 37 years because of the work he undertook. "I have never used my membership of the organisation for any advancement of my career because it is against its principles," he said.

Justice Dash said he treated everybody at par, be he a rich or poor person, be they "a Communist, or from the BJP, Congress or TMC (Trinamool Congress)".