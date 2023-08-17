In its hurry to do away with deemed forest, Modi govt has doomed forest: Jairam

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said that in its hurry to do away with ‘deemed’ forests, the Narendra Modi government has actually doomed forests.

"After Parliament passed the dangerous amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 last week, which many including me had warned against, the Odisha government was quick to pass orders that 'deemed' forests would no longer be considered as forests," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

"Now the Union Ministry says the state's order is withdrawn. Confusion galore. In its hurry to do away with ‘deemed’ forests, the Modi government has actually doomed forests," the Rajya Sabha MP added.