Kerala: New textbooks will fill gaps left by NCERT, says minister Sivankutty

The Kerala government on Monday, 11 September said that it was the only state in the country to compile all the portions avoided by the NCERT from school textbooks and create a new textbook for students to study and appear for exams.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the government took such a stand in accordance with Kerala's exemplary educational background.

He said this in response to a query in the state assembly from the UDF opposition with regard to implementation of the National Education Policy 2023.

Sivankutty said the policy has not been completely accepted in the country as Tamil Nadu has rejected it in entirety and Karnataka has only agreed to implement some portions of it.