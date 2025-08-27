In Kerala, the BJP woos migrant voters from Jammu and Kashmir...
... and a ‘Bigg Boss’ influencer violates a ‘non-Hindu’ proscription at the Guruvayur temple
Push to enrol migrant voters
In an illuminating and ‘interesting’ political development, the Kerala unit of the BJP has defended its move to enrol migrant voters, particularly in Thrissur, where actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi won the party’s first-ever Lok Sabha seat from the state.
Amid allegations from the Congress and CPM about irregularities and sudden voter list spikes, BJP state vice-president B. Gopalakrishnan said the party would continue to bring in new voters legally, even from Jammu and Kashmir, if they fulfilled the one-year residence criteria.
“If someone from Kashmir wants to vote for me, they can stay here and vote for me,” he said.
“We can bring in people from Jammu and Kashmir, keep them here for one year and put them on the rolls. We can do it tomorrow also,” he explained.
Influencer's reel creates ripples
In other news, social media influencer and a Bigg Boss participant Jasmin Jaffar found herself in a spot after entering the famous Guruvayur temple's sacred temple tank — a space reserved exclusively for the deity... and off-limits to non-Hindus and cameras.
The reel, which went viral, has sparked outrage, leading temple authorities to announce six days of purification rituals (punyaham). Darshan access will be limited during this period.
Jaffar has since issued a public apology, stating she was unaware of the temple's strict rules.
The incident has reignited debate on the growing intrusion of social media culture into religious and sacred spaces.
