In choosing election commissioners, has PM Modi pre-empted the SC?

The Union government is either confident that the Supreme Court will not ‘stay’ a contentious law (The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners [Appointment, Conditions of Office and Terms of Office] Bill 2023) under challenge ahead of the impending general elections, or it wanted a fait accompli to pre-empt the hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday, 15 March.

The three-member selection committee on today recommended retired IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and S.S. Sandhu to fill the two vacancies caused by the retirement of election commissioners Anoop Chandra Pandey on 15 February and the mysterious resignation of Arun Goel on 8 March.

Kumar, an officer from the Kerala cadre, has worked in the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the ministry of cooperation, both under Amit Shah, and is said to have played a key role in the abrogation of Article 370. Sandhu, from the Uttarakhand cadre, was appointed chief secretary by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and has earlier served as chairman of the National Highway Authority of India.

The word ‘committee’ is deceptive because under the new law, the Constitutionality of which is under challenge in the Supreme Court, it is the prime minister’s wish that is designed to prevail. With the second member of the committee being a Central minister nominated by the PM, it is only one individual who gets to actually select the election commissioners.

The third member of the committee, leader of the Opposition or the largest party in the Lok Sabha, is an ornamental or cosmetic addition who cannot make any difference. The farcical arrangement was borne out by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s claim that the government had sent him a list of 212 officers on Wednesday when he demanded the list of shortlisted candidates.