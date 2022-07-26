In spite of proper eligibility, SCs/STs aspirants not inducted as faculty members in AIIMS: Parliament panel

This results in unprecedented and unwarranted deprivation of SC and ST candidates and monopoly of the unreserved faculty members in the super-specialty fields, it said.



"Reservation policy must be enforced in all super-specialty fields at student as well as faculty level strictly to ensure the presence of SC and ST faculty members there also.



"For the purpose, the Committee are of the firm view that effective mechanism be set up to send SC and ST doctors and students to undergo specialized training abroad so that their adequate representation may be seen visibly in all super-specialty fields," the panel said.



The committee also noted that the overall percentage of admission of SCs and STs in MBBS and other undergraduate courses and also post-graduate courses in various AIIMS are far below the required level of 15 percent for SC and 7.5 per cent for ST.



"This shows a very dismal picture with respect to filling up of undergraduate and post graduate seats in SC and ST category in various AIIMS. The Committee, therefore, strongly recommend that AIIMS should maintain strictly the prescribed percentage of reservation for SCs/STs in all courses," it said.



The Committee re-emphasised the fact that it is mandatory to maintain the percentage of reservations to ensure more opportunities for SCs and STs.



"The Committee expect from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make sincere efforts to fill up all vacant seats meticulously so that deserving candidates from SC/ST are not deprived of their entitled seats," it said.