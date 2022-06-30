Incessant rain hits normal life in Bihar's Patna; Patliputra area waterlogged

Heavy downpour has disrupted normal life in several parts of Bihar, especially the state capital.



With the rain continuously lashing Patna for the past 24 hours, several localities in the district are water logged forcing people to wade through knee-deep water.



Several localities like Mithapur, Yaarpur, Jakkanpur, Rajendra Nagar, bus stand, Sipara, Digha, Kurji, are inundated.

According to ANI, severe waterlogging was seen in the Patliputra area.



As per the MeT department, the situation is likely to persist for the next two-three days with more rain expected in the next 72 hours in several parts of the state.