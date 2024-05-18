"Incitement!" Congress points EC to PM Modi's 'bulldozer' remarks

'The Election Commission should take action against Modi-ji and the BJP for saying such things about the temple of God, which is currently under construction by the trust,' posted Kharge in an X post. 'By saying such things, they are creating anger among the public. They are inciting the public, they are instigating them.'

'The Prime Minister himself is giving instigative speeches. Action should be taken against him. If some small leader had done this, we would not have paid attention, but the person occupying the post of Prime Minister is using such language,' Kharge said.

Modi, while campaigning in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 17 May, had claimed that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party will run a bulldozer over the Ram temple if elected to power, and asked them to take lessons from UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath as to where bulldozers should be used instead.

"If the SP and the Congress come to power, they will send Ram Lalla back to the tent and bulldoze the temple," Modi claimed.