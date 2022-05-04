Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: NITI Aayog member VK Paul

Covid deaths were 1.49 lakh in 2020, according to official data based on a robust surveillance system set up for Covid, he said.



"The number of deaths is also being corrected and reconciled by states," Paul said, adding that this is a transparent and accountable system.



According to him, more death registration is also happening because people are conscious, that they need death certificates for property and other purposes.



"And generally also due to ease of operation and digitisation, people are coming forward. Population size also increases every year, contributing to more deaths," Paul said.



He also pointed out that excess death registration increase has been noted in previous years despite a declining death rate and no outbreaks.



"So, we must remember that extra deaths are not due to COVID-19 deaths, but there are other reasons and causes as well," he asserted.



The Niti Aayog member also noted that there is an increase in population and this must have contributed to deaths.



He said the CRS report is based on data from the ground level and data from across districts etc are captured meticulously. This information is based on birth and death registration, which is a pillar of public policy.