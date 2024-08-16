Independence Day event: Centre did not honour LoP’s post, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday, 16 August, hit out at the Centre, saying it did not honour the post of the leader of opposition by allotting Rahul Gandhi a seat in the last rows at the Independence Day event.

Addressing party workers of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Pawar said the threat to the Constitution is still not over even if the BJP did not get a majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

Pawar alleged that Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) does not honour Parliament and claimed he did not come to the House even for a day during the Budget session. The NCP (SP) chief said those in power care less about the parliamentary procedures.

“The Centre did not honour the post of leader of opposition. The leader of the opposition was made to sit in the last rows,” he said.