Independent India’s desired goals yet to be achieved, says Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said though the 75 year-old independent India’s progress was laudable, the desired goals are yet to be reached.

Though there are abundant natural resources, and hardworking people available in the country, ideal utilization of resources was not taking place due to inefficiency of the rulers and ideological bankruptcy, he said in his Independence Day speech after hoisting the national flag at the historic Golconda Fort.

“People are suffering unnecessarily despite having resources.” The CM further said that the poverty of Dalits, Adivasis, minority and backward classes was yet to be eradicated.

Rao paid tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Army War Memorial in Secunderabad Parade Grounds, an official release said.