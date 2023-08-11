BRS leader Rama Rao questions Lok Sabha Speaker over BJP MP 'denigrating' KCR in Lok Sabha

Taking strong exception to BJP General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar's comments on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Parliament, State Minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday, August 11, asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as to what action he would take against the MP.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rama Rao, apparently referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioned the Speaker's stand on the BJP leader citing the example of disqualification of "an MP" following a court's judgment over his remarks on people having 'Modi' surname.



Hitting out at the Congress and ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana, Karimnagar Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday described the BRS as 'Bhrashtachar Rakshasa Samithi' (roughly translated as corrupt and demonic association).