Jolt to BRS as ex-BRS minister and close aide of KCR joins Congress

In a big jolt to the Bhartiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS), former minister J Krishna Rao, who was a close aide to the BRS chief and Telangana chief minister, K.C. Rao on Thursday, August 3, joined Congress.

Along with his supporters and MLA, K Gurnath Reddy, Rao met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence. Sources said he will be given an important role in the upcoming assembly election.

Earlier it was said that Rao and others will join Congress at a public meeting to be addressed by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Kollapur but the meeting was postponed due to rain and floods.