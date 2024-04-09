India among top 10 countries with two-thirds of hepatitis B & C burden: WHO

India is among the top 10 countries of the world that represent nearly two-thirds of the burden of hepatitis B and C combined, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2024 Global Hepatitis Report released on Tuesday, 9 April.

The 10 countries are China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines and the Russian Federation.

Of these three countries -- China, India, and Indonesia -- represented 50 per cent of the global burden in 2022 for hepatitis B. These were followed by Nigeria, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines and Pakistan.

The data from 187 countries released at the World Hepatitis Summit, showed that six countries -- China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, and the US -- represented 50 per cent of the global burden for hepatitis C. These were followed by Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Mexico, Brazil, and Malaysia.

“Progress in these countries is critical to the global response,” the report said.