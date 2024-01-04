India announces NPR 1,000 crore aid to Nepal for post-quake reconstruction

India on Thursday announced a Nepalese rupee 1,000 crore (INR 625 crore) grant for Nepal's reconstruction bid during the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India joint commission at the foreign ministerial-level, an official said.

Earlier, following the devastating earthquake in 2015 in the Himalayan nation, India had announced a $1 billion grant and loan for Nepal's reconstruction bid. The newly announced assistance of Rs 1,000 crore, however, is a fresh one, an official said.

The agreement was signed during the visit of Indian external affairs minister S. Jaishankar to Kathmandu. Jaishankar arrived in the Nepalese capital on a two-day visit on Thursday and paid a courtesy call on President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda.