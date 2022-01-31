India Assembly polls: WhatsApp says taking action on bulk messaging

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Monday said it is taking action on accounts engaging in automated and bulk messaging at a time when political parties and individual candidates are misusing the platform for reaching out to voters ahead of the Assembly elections in five states.



Reacting to an IANS story on how the bulk WhatsApp API (application programming interface) tools are helping parties and candidates send political messages to the voters' WhatsApp for just 8 to 10 paise per bulk message in a fraction of seconds, the popular mobile messaging platform said that it deeply cares about the online security of its users as well as about preserving election integrity.



"WhatsApp has advanced spam detection technology that works round the clock to spot and take action on accounts engaging in automated and bulk messaging, which includes banning such accounts for violating WhatsApp's Terms of Service," said the company spokesperson.



In December 2019, the company had said that it will be taking legal action against those who are engaged in or assisting others in abusing the platform by sending bulk or automated messages.