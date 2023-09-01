INDIA bloc lauds ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission

Opposition alliance INDIA on Friday passed a resolution hailing ISRO's successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission, and asserted that it took six decades to build, expand and deepen the space agency's capacities and capabilities.

It also hoped that its extraordinary accomplishments will strengthen the spirit of scientific temper in society and give youth the inspiration to excel in science.

The resolution adopted by the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) on ISRO's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission said the world is looking eagerly to the launch of Aditya-L1 mission on Saturday.

"We, the INDIA parties congratulate the entire ISRO family - present and past for its outstanding achievements which have made our country proud. It has taken six decades to build, expand and deepen ISRO's capacities and capabilities," the resolution said.