Another rover instrument confirms presence of sulphur in lunar region: ISRO

Another instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' has confirmed the presence of sulphur in the lunar region by deploying a different technique, ISRO said on Thursday.

The Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has detected sulphur, as well as other minor elements on the Moon, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a social media post.

"This finding by Ch-3 compels scientists to develop fresh explanations for the source of Sulphur (S) in the area: intrinsic?, volcanic?, meteoritic?,......?" read the post.

ISRO also released a video of the rover rotating in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a lander imager camera.

"It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately.