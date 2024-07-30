INDIA bloc leaders rally at Jantar Mantar, demand release of Delhi CM Kejriwal

INDIA bloc leaders gathered at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, 30 July to demand the release of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid his declining health and hit out at the BJP-led Centre for "suppressing" the voice of opposition.

They also blamed the Centre for obstructing the work of the Delhi government, therefore leading to the recent incident in Rajinder Nagar where three students died after getting trapped in a flooded basement of a coaching centre.

Slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "End dictatorship" were raised during the protest rally called by the AAP.

CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya said three senior AAP leaders -- Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were put in jail as "part of a conspiracy".

He also accused the Centre of obstructing the work of the Delhi government, and held them responsible for the situation in the national capital, including the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre deaths.

"The Modi government is responsible for the anarchy in Delhi. This anarchy took the lives of the three UPSC aspirants in Rajinder Nagar. BJP took the lives of three UPSC aspirants," Bhattacharya said during the rally.

"They tried to end AAP, weaken Delhi government as part of a conspiracy. The elected chief minister is in jail. Umar Khalid and many activists are in jail in false charges in Delhi riots. Bhima Koregaon fake case, father Stan Swamy was in jail and he even died while in custody. There is a huge conspiracy against leaders, activists,” he said.

The BJP-led Centre is “trying to suppress the voice of those who oppose them", he said.