INDIA bloc will easily win trust vote in Jharkhand: Congress

Ahead of the trust vote in the Jharkhand Assembly, the Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are in for a "big shock" as the INDIA bloc will easily win the vote of confidence.

The Champai Soren-led alliance government in Jharkhand will seek a vote of confidence on Monday, 5 January the first day of the two-day assembly session.

The Congress asserted that the BJP's attempts at "breaking" the party and the RJD in Bihar will also "fail miserably".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "On 28th January, Nitish Kumar resigns as CM of Bihar. On 28th January, Nitish Kumar is sworn-in as CM of Bihar and given time till February 12 for proving his alliance's majority on the floor of the Assembly."