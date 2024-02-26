Meet the first woman from a developing nation at World Bank's GEF

Geeta Batra, an Indian economist, has been named the new director at the Independent Evaluation Office of the World Bank's Global Environment Facility (GEF), making her the first-ever woman from a developing country to hold the coveted post.

Batra, 57, is currently the chief evaluator and deputy director for evaluation at GEF's IEO. Her name was unanimously recommended for the coveted position at the 66th GEF council meeting held in Washington on 9 February, and was announced last week.

"My top priorities will be to deliver sound evaluative evidence on the results and performance of the GEF, provide leadership to ensure that the GEF IEO stays at the forefront of environmental evaluation and strengthen the IEO teams and invest in skills," Batra told IANS from Virginia, US.

She will also build partnerships with multilateral and bilateral agencies, foundations and networks, and share knowledge of what works, where and why.

Born in New Delhi, Batra studied at Mumbai's Villa Theresa High School (1984) and completed her degree in Economics from Stella Maris College, Chennai (1984-87), followed by an MBA in finance from NMIMS (1990) in Mumbai.

After her MBA, she was inspired by one of her professors, Harkant Mankad, to go to the US (August 1990) for a PhD in Economics. Armed with the doctorate, she worked for a couple of years as senior manager, Risk, at American Express, before joining the World Bank’s Private Sector Development Department in 1998.

Serving there for seven years till 2005, she implemented competitiveness projects in East Asia and Latin America.

Subsequently, she took over as the head & chief evaluator at the International Finance Corporation, for its advisory services portfolio, before moving to the World Bank’s IEG as chief evaluator and manager for country and corporate thematic evaluations.