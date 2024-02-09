Reform IMF, World Bank to reflect Global South's priorities: Guterres

International financial and development institutions should be reformed to reflect the interests of the Global South, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

While the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) can play an important and complementary role for developing nations, he stressed that it should not contribute to a fragmentation of the world economy.

International financial institutions — specifically, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank — and the Security Council that were created in the 1940s after World War II reflect “what the power relations and the global economy were at that time”, but aren’t relevant to today’s world, Guterres said at a news conference on Thursday, 8 February.

Since they don’t “correspond to the power relations and to the global economy as it is today”, he said, “it will be very important for those institutions to reform in order to represent today's global economy, to be truly universal and truly inclusive.”

“We obviously need that those institutions reflect more obviously the interests of the Global South,” the Secretary General added.

Asked about the role of BRICS, he said that “it is important to have a multiplicity of different organisations to support developing countries” in the finance and trade sectors.

“But,” he added, “it is essential that (it) doesn't correspond to a fragmentation of the global economy.”