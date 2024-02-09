Economy in black and white: How white is white and how black is black?

On Thursday, 8 February, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman released a 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' which purportedly seeks to "generate a wider, more informed debate on the paramountcy of national interest and fiscal responsibility in matters of governance over political expediency".

The White Paper criticises the "mismanagement and short-sighted handling of the public finances during FY04-FY14", i.e. under the UPA era.

Official data, however, clearly show that when UPA-I government took charge in 2004, the gross debt of the Central government was over 67 per cent of GDP and gross debt of the Central and state governments together (general government) was almost 85 per cent of the GDP.

By the time the UPA era ended in 2014, gross Central government debt had come down to below 53 per cent of the GDP and general government debt to below 67 per cent.

In the past 10 years under the Modi government (2014-24), Central government debt has climbed up to 58 per cent of GDP in FY 24 and general government debt to an even more staggering 82 per cent of GDP.

Public debt/GDP ratio declined during the UPA era because of two reasons:

1. GDP grew at a rate much faster than the previous regime

2. Growth was driven by private investment, consumption, and exports, allowing the government to maintain moderate fiscal deficits

Public debt/GDP ratio increased under the Modi regime because of two reasons:

1. GDP growth rate fell, first due to successive shocks like demonetisation, hasty introduction of GST, and finally the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown

2. Growth has been over-dependent upon fiscal stimulus and government's capital expenditure, with a slump in private investment and export growth