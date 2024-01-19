Video lost! Who is hiding that Modi pressured the Finance Commission to cut states' share of tax revenue?

CONTEXT: Within hours of the Reporters’ Collective sending a questionnaire to the Prime Minister's Office, a publicly available video was shut down.

On Thursday, 18 January, a transcript of the video was purged too. Why?

The Reporter's Collective has now shared the transcript on X, in a tweet thread. Will it stay up?

We collected excerpts from the thread (edited for brevity and clarity in places).

---

In a few weeks, the current govt will present its final budget before the polls. You'll read a lot of commentary on India's finances. But none will match what this official revealed. "The budget is covered in layers and layers of attempt to cover the truth," he said at one point.

To quote a post by a Reporter's Collective editor on X: 'Who is he? Meet BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, Niti Aayog. He's a retired bureaucrat with a 4-decade long career that included stints at the PMO under Manmohan Singh and Modi. As you can guess, his words carry weight.'